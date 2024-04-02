12-year old girl married to Gborbu Wulomo is under protection – Police

The Police in a brief statement noted that prompt action has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the young girl and her mother, who are currently under police protection.

The Ghana Police Service added that in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare, have initiated measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the girl during this challenging time.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo, faced backlash when a video of him marrying the 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, appeared online.

The traditional marriage ceremony, occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Gborbu Wulomo defended himself by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.

Reports indicate that according to their community customs, Naa Okromo will now be addressed as Naa Ayemoede. She is expected to participate in a second customary ceremony focused on purification.