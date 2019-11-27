The nurses are going to Barbados to work in that country's government health facilities to ease the acute shortage of professional, and qualified nurses confronting the health sector.

The number, 120 nurses is out of the almost 600 applicants who expressed interest in the program to serve at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, in the Carribean country.

The Ministry together with officials from Barbados conducted a series of interviews for 150 shortlisted applicants before arriving at the final number for the Barbados nursing job.

Public Relations Officer, Elorm Ametepe said 598 nurses applied for the opportunity out of which 150 of them were shortlisted for the interview.

However, 120 out of the shortlisted were granted the opportunity to serve in various sectors of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the Island Nation, he stated.

He said, "The final number of nurses to be engaged was not reached solely by the Ministry but in consultation with representatives and the Government of Barbados."

He said the total number includes 12 cardiac care nurses, 21 critical care nurses, eight emergency room nurses, six operating theatre nurses, three ophthalmic nurses, and 70 registered general nurses.

The nurses who have been selected to go to Barbados comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in principle, agreed to a request by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, to send the Ghanaian nurses to Barbados to work after the two leaders held bilateral talks at Bridgetown, Barbados.