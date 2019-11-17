The agreement was signed by the Foreign Affairs ministers of Ghana and Barbados on behalf of their respective nations.

The agreement was signed at the Jubilee House when the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo.

Among other things, the agreement captures the framework under which Ghanaian nurses are to proceed to Barbados and their remuneration.

So far, a total of 150 shortlisted candidates have undergone interviews from which 120 will be chosen.

It will be recalled that the government in June announced the recruitment of 375 Ghanaian nurses to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.