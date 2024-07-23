1,237 road accident deaths recorded between January and June 2024

This significant increase highlights the urgent need for effective road safety measures and greater public awareness to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), there was a 13% rise in road accidents compared to previous years, raising serious concerns about the efficacy of current road safety strategies.

Pearl Adosu, Head of Public Relations at the NRSA, attributed the rise in fatalities primarily to wrongful overtaking and speeding.

Research indicated that about 90% of drivers in Ghana do not adhere to speed limits, leading to severe crashes when accidents occur.

The month of March 2024 saw the highest number of accidents, with 1,145 incidents and 240 fatalities. Conversely, June had the lowest number of crashes at 1,044.

Pedestrian knockdowns also remained a significant issue, with 1,219 incidents reported, though this was a slight decrease of 1.9% from 2023.

Private vehicles were the most involved in crashes, accounting for 43% of the total, followed by commercial vehicles at 34% and motorcycles at 23%.

Regionally, the Bono Region experienced the highest percentage increase in deaths, with a 77.8% rise compared to the same period in 2023.

In contrast, the Oti Region saw the highest reduction in crashes, with a 50% decrease.

Historical data suggests that road crashes tend to increase during election years.

However, the NRSA has implemented measures aimed at curbing this trend to ensure road safety remains a priority regardless of the political climate.

The spike in road accident deaths is a stark reminder of the need for collective action.

The government and road safety agencies must intensify efforts to improve road conditions, enforce traffic laws, and educate the public on safe driving practices.