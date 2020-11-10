This was disclosed by the Head of Communications and Media Relations for the Commission, Francis Opoku Amoah to the media in Accra.

He said the consignment was confiscated on September 12, 2020 by a joint operation at the Tema Port.

The operation involved the NARCOC, Bureau for National Investigations, and the National Security Council.

"In that operation, 150 slaps of cocaine were intercepted. We went through the process of doing a field test. We further sent it to the Ghana Standards Authority for other analysis and the results came positive,” he said.

Speaking to the media at the site of the destruction, Francis Opoku Amoah, said a number of suspects are currently under investigation in connecting with the seized cocaine.

“Investigations are ongoing. We have forwarded the docket to the office of the Attorney General for advice. Before we could do this (destroy the seized cocaine) we needed to secure a court order which we did on November 4, 2020, at the High Court, Criminal Court 4.”

“In that order, we were supposed to have other stakeholders to be present during the destruction,” Francis Opoku Amoah added.

An official from the Ghana Standard Authority was on-site to conduct a final test to verify the product before the illicit substance was set ablaze at the Bundase Military Training Camp.

The substance with a street value of about $3 million was confiscated at the Tema Port in September 2020 during a joint operation.