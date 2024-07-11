16 teachers arrested for violating BECE rules

The teachers, who were stationed at different exam centers, are accused of engaging in activities that compromise the integrity of the examination process.

Some invigilators violated these rules while others attempted to answer questions for candidates.

According to WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, this was wrong as it does not help the Council to properly assess the candidate's potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with JoyNews, he said WAEC has picked up about 16 teachers from various places across the country.

Pulse Ghana

He said some few teachers were picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau adding that the culprits have been reported all of them to the Ghana Police Service and they are in police custody, adding that the individuals will be processed for court.

Additionally, these teachers will no longer be asked to supervise any WAEC examination.

The BECE is a critical examination for junior high school students in Ghana, determining their eligibility for senior high school education.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s exams, which commenced on July 8, 2024, have seen over half a million candidates participating across the country.