IOM Ghana Chief of Mission, Ms. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye in a statement said IOM works closely with the Government of Ghana and other partners as well as with communities to assist returning migrants to reintegrate sustainably, restart their lives, and mitigate drivers of irregular migration. We are proud to have supported 5143 Ghanaians (4449 men, 715 women) who have voluntarily returned under the programme since 2017.
165 Ghanaians repatriated from Libya
Ghana Embassy in Libya, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, has facilitated the repatriation of the fourth batch of 165 Ghanaians from Tripoli to Accra under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program for the year 2024, the Ministry of Information has announced.
On October 26, 2023, 169 Ghanaians were repatriated from Tripoli to Accra.
A third batch of returnees of 134 Ghanaian nationals were repatriated from the city of Misrata, voluntarily to Ghana on October 10, 2023 under the same programme.
This brings the total number of Ghanaian nationals who have benefitted from the Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme to 629.
Priority was given to persons in detention centers, sick persons, families with children, stranded persons, and destitute who needed assistance to return to Ghana.
