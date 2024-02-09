165 Ghanaians repatriated from Libya

IOM Ghana Chief of Mission, Ms. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye in a statement said IOM works closely with the Government of Ghana and other partners as well as with communities to assist returning migrants to reintegrate sustainably, restart their lives, and mitigate drivers of irregular migration. We are proud to have supported 5143 Ghanaians (4449 men, 715 women) who have voluntarily returned under the programme since 2017.