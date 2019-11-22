A statement signed by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, said the suspects were arrested following a joint security operation, code-named Koudanlgou III.

The operation, he said, was aimed at clamping down on planned terrorists, drug trafficking, smuggling and other criminal activities on the border.

“The exercise is aimed at preventing terrorist activities, illegal resource extraction, drug trafficking, dealing in illicit arms, smuggling, among other transnational crimes,” the statement said.

About 108 unlicensed firearms were seized during the exercise, while the other suspects were illegal miners.

“Others, too, have not had their authorisation renewed for years. Illegal miners including foreigners were also arrested at ‘Dollar Power’ near Bole.”

Read the National Security’s full statement below:

