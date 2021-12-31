18-year-old Achimota SHS graduate who scored 8As draws Bawumia and Samira (photos)

“AchimotaExcellence. We are proud to share the exceptional achievements of Akora Bright Alornyo, OAA 21 @alorni_theartist. He excelled with 8As in the recent West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSSCE) this year,” Achimota school wrote on its Facebook page.

It went further to disclose that the young man had participated in an art contest and won hands down.

“He is the winner of the Ghana Peru Arts contest that was announced last week and was honoured at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana.”

Well, it appears that Bright didn’t win the above-mentioned contest for no work done; he earned it.

After school, while waiting for admission into his choice of tertiary institution to pursue higher education, he has been doing some drawings to pass time.

He decided to use his pencil to replicate a selfie taken by smiley Bawumia and Samira at an event and the outcome is just amazing.

Bright told Andreas Kamasah that he has had a passion for drawing since childhood, hence the decision to study Visual Arts at the SHS level.

“Drawing gives me joy. I have been doing this since I was a child in class 2,” he disclosed.

Interestingly, although he has an inalienable passion for drawing and even gets commissioned to do it for people for a fee, the young man doesn’t intend to study arts further in the university.

He revealed that he is awaiting admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study law.

According to him, he doesn’t see the need to continue studying something he has mastered already up to the university, so he chose to read law in addition to his talent.

He was however quick to add that he doesn’t intend to abandon the art but he loves law and would like to have legal knowledge in addition.

You can link up with Bright on Instagram to view more of his works, but below are some of his other drawings:

