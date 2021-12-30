Pregnant woman killed in Bawku for refusing to give direction to 2 men

The alleged killers had asked her for direction to the house of a certain David but she declined.

The Concerned Women of Bawku is calling for justice for the murdered pregnant woman.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, the leader of the group, Poanab Elizabeth Azonko called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the alleged heartless act.

Bawku has been in the news in the past few days following renewed chieftaincy clashes.

On Monday 27th December 2021, one person was reportedly killed and several others injured following hours of sporadic shooting.

A similar disturbance weeks ago forced the government to impose a curfew in the area.

It is reported that the latest shooting was occasioned by demands from a faction to have the funeral of a chief who passed on 41 years ago performed in the area.

The National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC) which has been leading mediation in the area had to retreat on Wednesday after being caught up in the disturbances.

The council has however entreated the feuding factions to desist from violence and resolve their differences amicably.