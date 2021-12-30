Angry bride ends marriage 10 hours after wedding as drunk groom hits her

According to the Twitter user who identifies himself as @bright___r, the groom got drunk at the wedding before he and his bride arrived at their hotel.

He said while in the hotel, a misunderstanding ensued between the couple and the drunk groom who could not control himself hit the bride in the process.

“This lady I knew from work got married & left her husband not 10 hours after the ceremony.

"Apparently, he got drunk at the wedding and on their arrival at the hotel they had booked, he hit her for some reason.

“She immediately picked up her bags & left. Just like that o,” @bright___r wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday, December 29 2021.

His revelation has sparked mixed reactions by other Twitter users. Some of them have expressed support for the bride’s action while others condemned the groom but were quick to say that the lady went too far.

@VieArr: "Don’t ever stay in a violent relationship but in my opinion, that decision was a bit drastic. Wedding night and he’s under the influence of alcohol, at least it should be a bit difficult for her to make that decision. On the other hand, it might not be the first time."

@hypemanoscar: "Are they both mad or something? They blew time and resources planning the wedding, spent money sewing outfits, took themselves there and now they end it in less than 10 hours."

@Mickyiv4: "It might be the first time or not but most importantly, it wasn't going to be the last so she did the right thing. Just leave whenever violence comes in at any point; early, middle or later."