He is currently under investigation to unravel the reason why she slashed the throat of her newborn baby.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Patience Tetteh, alias Mommie, who resides at Atanurom, a village near Akyem Otwereso in the Akyemansa District reportedly slit the throat of her day-old baby and dumped the body in a cocoa farm near the village.

Patience was arrested after some community members reported the matter to the police and the body of the baby wrapped in a sack was retrieved from the farm.

The suspect, reports stated already has a five-year-old child and is believed to be suffering from depression.

Meanwhile, the body of the baby has been deposited at the morgue of Oda Government Hospital.