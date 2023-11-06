2 Ada SHS students drown in Volta River

The students who are yet to be identified reports stated are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old and are alleged to have left the school without exeat to swim in the Volta River close to the school.

Reports indicated that residents close by upon spotting them went to their rescue but were unfortunately too late to save the students.

An eyewitness said the students had gone to the river to fetch water following a shortage of water in the school adding that students rely on the river whenever there is a water shortage.

He said "The school authorities came yesterday and they went and reported it to the Ada police station so they have taken them to the district hospital."