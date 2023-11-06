ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2 Ada SHS students drown in Volta River

Emmanuel Tornyi

In a heartbreaking incident, two students of the Ada Senior High School (SHS) in the Greater Accra region have drowned in the Volta River.

Drowning
Drowning

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Recommended articles

The students who are yet to be identified reports stated are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old and are alleged to have left the school without exeat to swim in the Volta River close to the school.

Reports indicated that residents close by upon spotting them went to their rescue but were unfortunately too late to save the students.

An eyewitness said the students had gone to the river to fetch water following a shortage of water in the school adding that students rely on the river whenever there is a water shortage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said "The school authorities came yesterday and they went and reported it to the Ada police station so they have taken them to the district hospital."

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations into the drowning of the two students.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Frimpong

Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon

NSMQ

See the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

‘You want me to have this interview here today?’ - President Akufo-Addo shutdown question on Ghana’s economic management

NPP Primaries

NPP Primaries: Provisional results so far