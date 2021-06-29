RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 2 over the murder of #FixTheCountry activist

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a campaigner of the #FixTheCountry, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed.

The suspects identified as Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan, were arrested on Monday, June 28, 2021, at about 10:45 pm following police intelligence.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo has announced that witness accounts show that Ibrahim Muhammed was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died after he was attacked by a mob at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region.

He died while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ibrahim was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed away today, Monday in the afternoon.

A statement by the group said the Police rather warned the deceased to be cautious of his utterances which were deemed to be making the government unpopular.

The deceased was a member of the Economic Fighters League.

The activists of the #FixTheCountry said they will seek an audience with the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

They added that they will not rest until the deceased gets justice.

