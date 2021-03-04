The suspects, Awuah Forson, and his accomplice Ekow Hackman were arrested in Tema by a team of officers from the Operations Unit in Tema and officers from the Immigration Academy and Training School, Assin Fosu in the Central Region after they had tracked and trailed the suspects.

Awuah Forson and Ekow Hackman were alleged to have collected up to GH¢250,000 from 30 young persons to get them jobs into the Immigration Service.

According to the Tema Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GIS, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Mercy Budu, one of the victims (name withheld), who had paid about GH¢10,000 to the suspects, went to the Immigration Training Academy at Assin Fosu to enquire whether Forson was an immigration officer as he had claimed and later found out that the suspect was not an employee of the service.

She said the authorities of the service was drawn to the recruitment scam adding that based on the collaboration, officers from Assin Fosu and the Tema Regional Command, lured the suspects to a hotel at Community 8 in Tema where they were arrested after some of the GIS officers had posed as persons who wanted assistance to enter the service.

She noted that some medical report forms and other documents were retrieved from the suspects.

The Head of Operations at the Tema Regional Command, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) James Hayford Boadi, cautioned the general public to beware not to fall victim to recruitment fraudsters.