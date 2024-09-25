2 of 39 remanded Democracy Hub protesters receiving treatment at Police Hospital

In a statement released on Wednesday, 25th September, the police disclosed that the two individuals were transferred to the Police Hospital following complaints of illness.

“Suspect Fanny Otoo, on Tuesday 24th September 2024, complained to the Police that he was indisposed, as the suspects in the case were being prepared for court . The Police sent him to the Police Hospital in Accra, where doctors at the hospital attended to him and later admitted him for further treatment.

“Suspect Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was also taken to the Police Hospital for medical attention, having reported sick late last night, Tuesday 24th September 2024, where doctors assessed his condition and subsequently admitted him for treatment,” the statement read.

The statement dismissed claims of any mistreatment towards the suspects, stating emphatically that “at no point in time have the Police denied these suspects any medical attention.”

The two hospitalised suspects are among 39 remanded by an Accra Circuit Court after the arrest of no fewer than 42, during a demonstration at the 37 Intersection in Accra on 22nd and 23rd September 2024. The protest, organised by the Democracy Hub, sought to draw attention to the ongoing illegal mining crisis, commonly referred to as galamsey, and alleged economic mismanagement by the government.

Following their arrest, the protesters were brought to court on Tuesday, 24th September, where their bail requests were denied. According to the police, 28 of the protesters have been remanded into police custody, while 11 have been sent to prison custody. The court has set their next appearances for 8th October 2024 for 30 of the accused, and 11th October for the remaining nine.

The charges levelled against the protesters include conspiracy, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, and assault on a public officer.

The Democracy Hub protesters, many of whom have already spent days in detention, were escorted to court in a tightly secured bus, handcuffed as they were ushered in. Despite the mounting legal pressure, the protesters remain resolute in their stance against illegal mining and the government’s handling of economic issues, both of which have sparked increasing public frustration.

The Ghana Police Service has also reiterated that “the remaining suspects will also face court action, with the case being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General.”