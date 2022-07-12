20% COLA: NAGRAT ignores Nana Addo's plea to return to the classroom

On Monday, July 4, 2022, the four (4) Unions in Education, namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU, and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, withdrew their services in all the Pre-Tertiary educational space, to back their demand for the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).

This involved both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Rebecca Ocran Abaidoo, the gender coordinator of NAGRAT speaking JoyNews said the association appreciates the government's invitation to the negotiation table but will not call off the strike.

She said "We are hopeful that we would have something tangible to send to our rank and file so that we would call off the strike. (But) We are still on strike and we have not called off the strike.