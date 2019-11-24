The 2018 edition of the Ghana Journalists Association awards was held Saturday night with the Editor of Junior Graphic, Doreen Hammond, emerging as the best journalist.

Ms Hammond also picked the Best Columnist Award of the Year.

She was the Features Editor of the Daily Graphic newspaper before she was appointed acting Editor of the Junior Graphic newspaper.

The ceremony, which was on the theme, “Democracy, Freedom and Independence of the Media in Ghana,” was graced by the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and other dignitaries.

Below is the list of the award winners in the competitive category