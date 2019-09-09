The Ghana Education Service (GES) has completed and placed all candidates who passed their BECE.

They qualified to be placed in about 721 schools across the country.

The Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, announced that GH¢195 million has been set aside for the payment of the Free SHS fees for the first semester.

Candidates can check the placement by purchasing a voucher from vendors or do so via mobile money and log onto cssps.gov.gh or cssps.org.

CSSPS

How to print CSSPS placement enrollment form

You will need to purchase a scratch card from S.I.C, A.D.B. bank or from any post office.