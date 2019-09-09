The Ghana Education Service (GES) has completed and placed all candidates who passed their BECE.
They qualified to be placed in about 721 schools across the country.
The Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, announced that GH¢195 million has been set aside for the payment of the Free SHS fees for the first semester.
Candidates can check the placement by purchasing a voucher from vendors or do so via mobile money and log onto cssps.gov.gh or cssps.org.
How to print CSSPS placement enrollment form
You will need to purchase a scratch card from S.I.C, A.D.B. bank or from any post office.
- Visit the school placement website cssps.org
- Enter your index number, don't forget to add 'YY' at the end of your index number where 'YY' is year of completion. Eg 052311802519
- The serial and pin number on the scratch card and submit.
- Click on Print enrolment form