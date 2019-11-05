The 70,000 tablets would be deployed for the census and develop a mobile app to help educate Ghanaians on it.

The Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim made this known when the 2020 Census Steering Committee led a delegation to visit the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, to express the GSS' appreciation to the government of China for granting full scholarships to four senior officers to undertake a three-week seminar on IT-based statistics management for developing countries.

He also briefed the ambassador about the steps the GSS was taking to conduct the next population and housing census in March 2020.

National population

The Ambassador, in response said the Chinese government does not readily know how many of its citizens are in Ghana so they would be happy if the Statistical Service could furnish them with that information after the Census.

In October 2019 the government of Ghana released GH¢25 million for the preparatory phase of the 2020 census.

Prof Samuel Kobina Annim disclosed that the amount formed part of the GH¢45 million allocated in the 2019 Budget, which had been approved by the Ministry of Finance.

The GSS, he stated had initiated processes for the release of the remaining GH¢20 million for the census.

The committee adopted March 15, 2020, as the census night for the commencement of the nationwide enumeration of all persons and structures in Ghana.

In 2018, the GSS started a mapping exercise throughout the country as part of the preparations towards the conduct of the 2020 census.

The mapping exercise seeks to update the 2010 Census enumeration areas. An enumeration area is the smallest spatial unit for one enumerator to work in, during the census period and constitutes one of the most essential aids required to achieve a complete enumeration during the Census.

The last census conducted in Ghana was in 2010, which recorded a 24.2 million population up from the previous 18.9 million in 2000.