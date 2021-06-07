2020 election defeat was God’s doing - Mahama

This was disclosed in a speech delivered on his behalf by a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Limuna Mohammed-Muniru, said although Ghanaians endorsed him over his main contender (Akufo-Addo) at the December 7 polls, God in His flawless wisdom chose to shelve the power meant for him (Mahama) for the moment in the NDC’s best interest.

“The former President says you have shown him love by endorsing him overwhelmingly. You gave him your mandate but God didn’t give him the power. And he says I should tell you that God doesn’t make mistakes. He may have very good reasons why God didn’t give him the power.

“It is not all that glitters that is gold. Today, if John Mahama were in power and we have dumsor (regular power cuts) what would you say? So, God in His own wisdom knows that the people who have done the ‘shitting’ must come and clean their own ‘shit’ before we come properly. So, when they finish cleaning it, Insha Allah, come 2024, I can assure you,” relayed Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru.

Pulse Ghana

The former Upper East Regional Minister delivered the message when he led a delegation of NDC bigwigs on behalf of the former President to a durbar organised in Nabdam, a district in the Upper East Region, to mark the 10th anniversary of the installation of Na Pa-Riyoung Kosom Asaga Yelzoya II as the Nangonaab (the Paramount Chief of Nangodi).