According to him, Ghanaians will reject any election result that turns out not to be a true reflection of their votes.

Mr. Pratt, who is the Managing Editor of the Daily Insight newspaper, added that every Ghanaian owes it a duty to ensure the election is conducted fairly.

Kwesi Pratt

He made the statement while addressing a public forum on the new voter register in Accra on Thursday.

“Whatever we do, the 2020 election is an important phase in our struggle. If that election is conducted freely and fairly, we must accept whoever is declared winner, but if that election is conducted in the ‘conie-conie’ way we are beginning to see, we’ll not accept the result,” he said.

“Comrades and friends, this is not rabble-rousing, this is upholding the Constitution because the Constitution enjoins all of us to make sure that nobody employs any hanky-panky way in assuming power in this country, that’s a constitutional injunction."

Meanwhile, a group of civil society organisations including the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have kicked against the new voter roll.

This comes after the EC’s decision to compile a new voter roll ahead of the December polls.