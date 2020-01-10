He is reported to have passed on in the early hours of Thursday in Accra after battling a long illness.

Born on March 23, 1951, Vice-Admiral Quashie became the 27th CDS in March 2013, having been appointed by then President John Dramani Mahama.

He succeeded Lt General Peter A. Blay and was succeeded by Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, who also passed on the mantle to the current CDS, Lt General Obed Akwa.

Vice-Admiral Quashie served as the Chief of Naval Staff from April 3, 2009 to March 28, 2013.

He was a product of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, where he obtained his General Certificate of Education (‘O’ Level).

The late CDS also attended the Ghana Secondary/Technical School in Takoradi from 1970 to 1972, where he obtained his GCE Advanced Level (‘A’ Level).

Having enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy in 1972, the late Vice-Admiral Quarshie also trained at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom, completing his training in 1974.