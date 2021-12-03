2021 best farmer gets two-bedroom apartment and GH¢600,000

He receives a two-bedroom apartment at a preferred location in the country.

The 44-year-old man also receives GH¢600,000 sponsored by ADB among other prizes.

Over 160 farmers were awarded in various categories.

This year’s Farmers’ Day celebration was organised under the theme; Planting for Food and Jobs; Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.

Speaking at the 37th Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday 3 December, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his administration will create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programme for the rapid growth of the agriculture sector.

He said, “This year’s event has taken on added significance, because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolks in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Consolidating and strengthening our food security systems have become even more critical in light of COVID-19, which continue to disrupt global supply chains, and to expose the vulnerability of the food system worldwide. The need, thus, to build sustainable, resilient and equitable food systems that withstand shocks is of the greatest necessity,” Akufo-Addo.

The climax of the 37th National Farmers’ Day celebration took place in the ancient city of Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.

In an earlier post on Facebook the President acknowledged the pivotal role farmers played in averting food shortage at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President thus pledged the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the agricultural sector to continually thrive.