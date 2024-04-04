ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Election: Dampare vows to risk everything for peace in Ghana

Evans Effah

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reaffirmed the police service’s unwavering dedication to upholding the nation’s current state of peace.

We’ll put our lives on the line to maintain peace – Dampare
He emphasized that police personnel are prepared to risk their lives to ensure peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new modular brick police station in Kwahu Asakraka, Eastern Region, Dr. Dampare reiterated this commitment.

As long as there is Ghana, we the police service will continue to put our lives on the line to ensure that our country which is our beloved country continues to enjoy peace and continue to be at peace with itself,” IGP said.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also the chairman of the police council, praised the introduction of modern modular police stations, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing both infrastructure and personnel to promote peace and security nationwide.

Chief Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III of Kwahu Asakraka applauded the establishment of the police station, foreseeing improved security and community safety as a result.

