2024 Polls: We trust the Police for election security - Bawumia

“With the Police at the centre of our Election Security Taskforce, we are assured of a successful 2024 General Election,” the Vice President noted while delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony of the 53rd Police Cadet Officers’ Course in Accra.

He, however, urged the Police not to become complacent regarding their past achievements.

“However, we must not be complacent and rest on our previous achievements, for every election presents its own nuanced situation. We are, however, confident in the professionalism of the Police. With the IGP as the head of Election Security in Ghana, it is important that his charges act responsibly. The neutral, fair, and firm election policing that we have witnessed in recent months gives every Ghanaian reason for optimism.”

He urged the officers to maintain their high professional standards.

“The good conduct of officers during the recent voter registration and exhibition exercises provides a great blueprint and confidence for the main elections. Ghana Police Service, you have done it before, and we are counting on you to do it again. By maintaining high professional standards in the discharge of your duties, you are setting the perfect tone for the nation to follow in delivering a peaceful and incident-free General Election.”