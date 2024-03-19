ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

21 passengers rescued after Ghana Airforce helicopter's emergency landing (video)

Andreas Kamasah

All 21 passengers onboard a Ghana Air Force helicopter have been rescued after the chopper made an emergency landing in Bonsokrom, a suburb of Agona Nkwanta, the capital of Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region.

14 passengers rescued as Ghana Airforce helicopter crash-lands
14 passengers rescued as Ghana Airforce helicopter crash-lands

The helicopter, which is now cordoned off from public access by Air Force personnel, was carrying a total of 14 individuals, including personnel from the Petroleum sector regulators before the incident.

Recommended articles

The helicopter's descent into a bush near the Bonsokrom community sent shockwaves among residents, prompting immediate concern. However, despite the alarming nature of the force landing, reports affirm that all occupants, including crew members, have been successfully rescued by Air Force personnel.

The specifics regarding the flight's origin and intended destination remain shrouded in uncertainty. It is yet to be determined whether the helicopter was returning from offshore locations to Takoradi or was traversing from Takoradi to Accra when the incident occurred.

This unforeseen incident has sparked inquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns over the safety protocols and maintenance standards of air travel infrastructure are likely to be raised in the aftermath of this event.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has released a statement, saying no casualty was recorded, and that all rescued passengers were undergoing medical examination and treatment.

The statement added that an investigation would be initiated to unravel the cause of the incident.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production and construction

YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production and construction

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital)

Ridge Hospital to be disconnected from national grid in three days if… — ECG warns

Ghana police patrol car

Ghana Police denies arresting Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a BongoIdeas

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog