The helicopter, which is now cordoned off from public access by Air Force personnel, was carrying a total of 14 individuals, including personnel from the Petroleum sector regulators before the incident.
21 passengers rescued after Ghana Airforce helicopter's emergency landing (video)
All 21 passengers onboard a Ghana Air Force helicopter have been rescued after the chopper made an emergency landing in Bonsokrom, a suburb of Agona Nkwanta, the capital of Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region.
Recommended articles
The helicopter's descent into a bush near the Bonsokrom community sent shockwaves among residents, prompting immediate concern. However, despite the alarming nature of the force landing, reports affirm that all occupants, including crew members, have been successfully rescued by Air Force personnel.
The specifics regarding the flight's origin and intended destination remain shrouded in uncertainty. It is yet to be determined whether the helicopter was returning from offshore locations to Takoradi or was traversing from Takoradi to Accra when the incident occurred.
This unforeseen incident has sparked inquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash.
Concerns over the safety protocols and maintenance standards of air travel infrastructure are likely to be raised in the aftermath of this event.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has released a statement, saying no casualty was recorded, and that all rescued passengers were undergoing medical examination and treatment.
The statement added that an investigation would be initiated to unravel the cause of the incident.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh