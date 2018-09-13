Pulse.com.gh logo
24-year-old man arrested with cocaine


Drug Trafficking 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine

The suspect was arrested upon a tip-off and terrorising people with a gun at Assin Fosu.

  • Published:
play

The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Isaac Arthur, a native of Gomoa Tarkwa in the Central region for trading in substances believe to be cocaine.

Chief Superintendent Henry B.M Bacho, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police commander, said the suspect was arrested upon a tip-off and terrorising people with a gun at Assin Fosu over a missing goat stating that he dispatched a team of policemen to restore calm at the place.

He said a search was conducted on the suspect and the police found 42 parcels of substance which he [Isaac Arthur] later confirmed to be cocaine was found on him.

READ MORE: Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine

Upon interrogation, the suspect confirmed that, the substance found on him is cocaine which he received from a dealer in Cape Coast to serve as a retailer in Assin Fosu.

24-year-old man, Isaac Arthur play

24-year-old man, Isaac Arthur

 

He added that he ventured into the drug business because there was no job for him to do after searching.

He said "My father is dead while my mother has no job to cater for me and that is the only option I have now."

READ MORE: NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017

The suspect confessed that each of the parcels goes for GH10.

However, Chief Superintendent Henry B.M Bacho said the suspect would be arranged before court to face the law.

