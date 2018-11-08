24-year old man jailed 10 years for kidnapping 2 kids

news

Michael Asiama, a 24-year old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor for kidnapping two kids.

Asiama, who is popularly known as Gaza, was sentenced by the Ofankor Circuit Court on his own plea.

Narrating the proceedings in court, DSP Christopher Daker explained that Michael Asiamah was sentenced on his own plea.

“Michael Asiamah admitted doing wrong so the court sentenced him,” DSP Christopher Darkey noted.”

The Ofaakor District Police Command, following a tip-off, arrested Michael Asiamah from his hideout at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

Asiamah, who hails from Apedwa in the Eastern region, was arrested for kidnapping the two children, aged 5 and 7.



He then demanded a ransom of GHc3,000 before releasing the children.



The mother of the two kids, Salamatu Iddrisu, in a bid to get her children back made an initial payment of 1,500 GHC to Michael Asiamah after which he let go of one of the children and demanded the rest of the money before releasing the other child.