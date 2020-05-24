The deportees landed in the country on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

They were received by a government delegation led by the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda at the Kotoka International Airport.

The deportees arrived via a special chartered flight at the cost of the Kuwaiti government.

Ghanaian deportees

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah that the deportees said will go through mandatory quarantine and testing for COVID-19.

He stated that the government has put in place all measures to ensure the health of the general population even as the deportees arrive in the country.

Deportees will be under the custody of the state for investigations regarding their illegal stay in Kuwait, he noted.