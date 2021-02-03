The Ghanaian students constitute 65% of the lawyers called to the bar in the West African country this year.

According to a report by MyNewsGh, they were admitted to the roll of Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

List of lawyers called to the Gambian Bar

This was done at a ceremony held in Gambia’s capital, Banjul, on Monday, February 2, 2021.

In all, 38 lawyers were called to the bar in The Gambia, out of which 25 of them were Ghanaians.

This development is bound to renew talks over the current system at the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Two years ago, Ghana’s legal education system came under the spotlight following the mass failure of students in the bar exams organised by an independent examination council.

Only 64 students passed in the 2018 professional law examinations, with over 280 more repeating various courses.

Meanwhile, 177 students were also made to re-sit for the examination after they were referred in various papers.