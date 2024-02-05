25 people arrested for attack on police at Kwahu Bepong

"Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice," the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Sunday, January 4.

The statement went on further to assure the public that comprehensive details of the incident would be communicated in due course.

The arrests highlight the commitment of the police force to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens and law enforcement personnel.

In a separate incident, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police officer identified as № 49187 General Corporal Wise Bessey, stationed at the Takoradi District Police Command. The disciplinary action follows allegations of assault on a member of the public in Takoradi, Western Region.

The interdiction of Corporal Wise Bessey is a precautionary measure to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident and to assess the professional conduct of the police officer in accordance with Police Service Regulations. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, personally contacted the victim, assuring him of the necessary police assistance and guaranteeing a meticulous investigation into the matter.