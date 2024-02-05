The incident, which led to the arrest of the suspects, occurred recently, prompting swift action from law enforcement to restore order.
25 people arrested for attack on police at Kwahu Bepong
The Ghana Police Service has apprehended 25 individuals in connection with a violent attack on police officers and the destruction of property in Kwahu Bepong, Eastern Region.
"Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice," the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Sunday, January 4.
The statement went on further to assure the public that comprehensive details of the incident would be communicated in due course.
The arrests highlight the commitment of the police force to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens and law enforcement personnel.
In a separate incident, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police officer identified as № 49187 General Corporal Wise Bessey, stationed at the Takoradi District Police Command. The disciplinary action follows allegations of assault on a member of the public in Takoradi, Western Region.
The interdiction of Corporal Wise Bessey is a precautionary measure to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident and to assess the professional conduct of the police officer in accordance with Police Service Regulations. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, personally contacted the victim, assuring him of the necessary police assistance and guaranteeing a meticulous investigation into the matter.
The Ghana Police Service emphasizes its commitment to upholding professionalism in all aspects of its duties, and the interdiction of Corporal Wise Bessey underscores its dedication to accountability and maintaining high standards of conduct within its ranks.
