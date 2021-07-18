25 teenage pregnancies recorded every month in Kpone-Katamanso

This is according to statistics provided by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah.
An average of 25 teenage girls get pregnant each month in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra region.
This is according to statistics provided by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah.
According to her, an average of six teenage pregnancies are recorded in the Municipality every week.
Cumulatively, 151 teenage pregnancies have been recorded from January to June 2021 in the Municipality.
Dr. Biamah-Danquah made the revelation during an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of an event to mark 2021 World Population Day.
She noted that the number of teenage pregnancies could even be higher, since some of the cases have not been reported to any health facility and are, therefore, off record.
Data from the Ghana Health Service shows that more than a hundred thousand teenagers got pregnant in 2020.
In January, the Ghana Education Service (GES) also revealed that the Ashanti Region leads in teenage pregnancies in the country.
Two months ago, the National Population Council also lamented a new norm in the Northern region, where men lure young girls into sex in exchange for sanitary pads.
The PRO for the Council, Solace Esi Amankwah, said this has led to the rise in teenage pregnancies in some communities in the region.
