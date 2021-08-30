25-year-old man kills 12-year-old boy at Mafi Dove, cuts off head and takes it to prophetess

Unit Committee Chairman Amos Alorse told TV3 that the sound of screaming residents drew their attention to the area. Upon questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to being sent by the prophetess.

The incident reportedly happened late Sunday night, after a drumming competition among a section of residents following the burial of one of their own, 3news.com reported.

Having killed and beheaded the little boy, the suspect reportedly took the head to the prophetess and dumped the rest of the body in a nearby waterbody.

Residents traced the blood trails from the human head to the prayer camp of the prophetess, broke into the structure, and found the suspect and the human head.

He is currently in the custody of the police while a manhunt is underway for the said prophetess and other possible accomplices.

Dove is a local conservative village where women are not allowed to give birth because it is considered an abomination for blood to stain the land.

It is because of this tradition that women were quickly rushed to nearby communities and could only return after being delivered and their babies’ umbilical cord dropped.