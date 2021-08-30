The police are also currently searching for one prophetess, Floda Ekpe who allegedly asked the suspect to bring her a human head for the said ritual.
25-year-old man kills 12-year-old boy at Mafi Dove, cuts off head and takes it to prophetess
The Battor-Aveyime Police Command has arrested a twenty-five-year-old man from Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta for killing a 12-year-old boy and cutting off his head for rituals.
Unit Committee Chairman Amos Alorse told TV3 that the sound of screaming residents drew their attention to the area. Upon questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to being sent by the prophetess.
The incident reportedly happened late Sunday night, after a drumming competition among a section of residents following the burial of one of their own, 3news.com reported.
Having killed and beheaded the little boy, the suspect reportedly took the head to the prophetess and dumped the rest of the body in a nearby waterbody.
Residents traced the blood trails from the human head to the prayer camp of the prophetess, broke into the structure, and found the suspect and the human head.
He is currently in the custody of the police while a manhunt is underway for the said prophetess and other possible accomplices.
Dove is a local conservative village where women are not allowed to give birth because it is considered an abomination for blood to stain the land.
It is because of this tradition that women were quickly rushed to nearby communities and could only return after being delivered and their babies’ umbilical cord dropped.
However, not too long ago, a clinic has been built on the outskirts of the village to alleviate the plights of women who hitherto had to ensure they exited the Dove land with alacrity when they sensed labour “to avoid giving birth to imbecilic children”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh