RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

26 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Sekondi-Takoradi

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service has reported that Sekondi-Takoradi has recorded twenty-six new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Western Region.

COVID-19
COVID-19 Pulse Ghana

According to the health authority, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis had only fourteen confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Recommended articles

Tarkwa-Nsuaem follows Sekondi -Takoradi with 6 confirmed cases while Wassa Amenfi had only one case.

In all Western Region has forty-seven active cases with forty deaths.

So far, Ghana has recorded 92,683 cases since March 2020 with 90,324 recoveries and 779 deaths recorded.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped marginally from 1,589 to 1,580 and out of that number 24 are 24 and six critical.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders