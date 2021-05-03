26 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Sekondi-Takoradi

According to the health authority, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis had only fourteen confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, May 1, 2021.
The Ghana Health Service has reported that Sekondi-Takoradi has recorded twenty-six new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Western Region.
According to the health authority, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis had only fourteen confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Tarkwa-Nsuaem follows Sekondi -Takoradi with 6 confirmed cases while Wassa Amenfi had only one case.
In all Western Region has forty-seven active cases with forty deaths.
So far, Ghana has recorded 92,683 cases since March 2020 with 90,324 recoveries and 779 deaths recorded.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped marginally from 1,589 to 1,580 and out of that number 24 are 24 and six critical.
