DVLA boss Julius Kotey confirms OSP invitation after earlier denial

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has confirmed receiving an official invitation from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for questioning over his recent bribery allegations — just a few hours after publicly denying any such summons.

In a statement shared on his verified social media account, Mr Kotey revealed that he received the letter on Tuesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., and is scheduled to appear before the OSP on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Julius Neequaye Kotey stated,

I received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on 29th October 2025, at 11:00 a.m. I will be available at the OSP's office on Friday, 31st October 2025, at 11 a.m.

The confirmation marks a sharp turn from Mr Kotey’s earlier position, in which he had dismissed viral reports suggesting that he had been invited by the OSP. At the time, he described the publications as “fake news” and urged the public to disregard them.

The controversy began after Mr Kotey publicly alleged that some powerful individuals had offered him a GH¢4 million bribe to abandon the rollout of the Digitalised Vehicle Registration Plate (DP) policy — a project designed to enhance road safety, reduce fraud, and improve data accuracy in Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

Following his revelations, the OSP indicated that it would seek further clarification from the DVLA boss to substantiate the allegations and identify the persons involved in the alleged bribery attempt.

Mr Kotey’s latest confirmation appears to validate the OSP’s move to officially engage him as part of its preliminary enquiries into the matter.

The development has reignited public discussion around corruption and accountability in Ghana’s transport administration. Many observers have praised Mr Kotey for bringing the issue to light, while others await the outcome of the OSP’s investigations to determine the credibility of his claims.

As the DVLA continues to implement its digital transformation agenda, Mr Kotey’s appearance before the OSP is expected to shed more light on the alleged bribery attempt and the individuals purportedly behind it.