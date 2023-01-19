27-year-old electrician sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 8-year-old girl

The presiding judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye said that the prosecution team satisfied the court sufficiently that the suspect indeed committed the heinous crime.

In delivering the judgement, he described the convict as an extraordinary liar and an ingrate who did not deserve clemency.

“The defendant is immoral, a mega liar, ungrateful, unkind, ruthless and rash in his conduct considering the survivor’s father picked him from the streets and treated him like one of his children.

“The court particularly noted that the attempts of the defence to pin the offence on the survivor’s brother were unsuccessful.

“Lastly, the evidence of the defendant was wrought with lies and unreliable as he desperately sought to distance himself from the alleged offence.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the ingredients of defilement against the defendant,” pulse.ng quotes Justice Soladoye as saying.

According to the prosecution team members, Olufunke Adegoke and Abimbola Abolade told the court that the convict committed the offence on January 19, 2020, around 3 pm on Ofini Street, Ijaiye, Meiran area of Lagos.

The little survivor was sleeping in the afternoon when the convict entered the room, covered her mouth with cloth, and defiled her.

After satisfying his pedophilic lust, the convict immediately left the house to watch football in a viewing center.