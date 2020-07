The illegal entrants were arrested on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The regional command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) said the migrants who are all Burkina Faso nationals aged between 3 and 64 were arrested and they are made up of 19 males and 9 females.

Burkinabes arrested

They have since been handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at the Hamile post.