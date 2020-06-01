According to him, the borders of Ghana will continue to be closed as part of the precautionary measures instituted to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

He said "Our border, by air, land, and sea, remains closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, a special dispensation is going to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols."

Speaking on Sunday night in a televised address to the nation on the measures to combat COVID-19, the President said "it is said that with greater freedom comes greater responsibility. The introduction of this phased opening up of our country means that each and every one of us must continue to remain vigilant, and respect the enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols that have become part and parcel of our daily routine over the last three (3) months."