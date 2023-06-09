Briefing Parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, she said since the commencement of the registration exercise on October 1, 2021, would go a long way to help develop and build a SIM database with integrity, adding that the re-registration would assist in the curbing of fraudulent activities and the securing of SIM card-based transactions.
28 million SIM cards successfully registered with Ghana Card — Ursula Owusu
The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that over 28 million Mobile SIM cards have been successfully registered using the Ghana Card.
Recommended articles
She said "Mr. Speaker, so far, 28,948,142 SIMs have been fully registered while 999,419 have been exempted and so the total active SIMs are 29,947,561."
She allayed the fears of subscribers whose SIM cards have been deactivated.
Ursula Owusu revealed that telecommunications networks are engaging the Bank of Ghana to ensure that those with mobile money funds in their accounts are retrieved.
She assured affected subscribers that while they won’t be able to conduct mobile-related transactions with their deactivated SIMs, their funds will be recovered through the necessary processes.
The National Identification Card, also known as the Ghana Card, is the only document that can be used to undertake the registration exercise.
However, due to some difficulties in the acquisition of the Ghana Card, the NCA extended the deadline for registration multiple times until May 31, 2023, which was communicated as the final deadline.
About 7.4 million mobile money accounts, holding an amount of GH¢200 million, have not been registered and therefore deactivated.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh