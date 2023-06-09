28 million SIM cards successfully registered with Ghana Card — Ursula Owusu

She said "Mr. Speaker, so far, 28,948,142 SIMs have been fully registered while 999,419 have been exempted and so the total active SIMs are 29,947,561."

She allayed the fears of subscribers whose SIM cards have been deactivated.

Ursula Owusu revealed that telecommunications networks are engaging the Bank of Ghana to ensure that those with mobile money funds in their accounts are retrieved.

She assured affected subscribers that while they won’t be able to conduct mobile-related transactions with their deactivated SIMs, their funds will be recovered through the necessary processes.

The National Identification Card, also known as the Ghana Card, is the only document that can be used to undertake the registration exercise.

However, due to some difficulties in the acquisition of the Ghana Card, the NCA extended the deadline for registration multiple times until May 31, 2023, which was communicated as the final deadline.