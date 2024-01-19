29-year-old man suffering from throat cancer needs financial support for radiotherapy

However, as the discomfort lingered and intensified, he decided it was time to seek medical advice.

After a series of tests, Emmanuel received a diagnosis that sent shockwaves through his peaceful existence: throat cancer. The news hit him like a sudden storm, leaving him grappling with similar emotions.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel, determined to face his battle head-on, began the arduous journey of chemotherapy and radiation. The treatments took a toll on his body, leaving him weakened and fatigued.

Beyond the commitment to maintaining law and order, Ghanaian policeman Corporal Simon Agbeko had a compassionate heart and helped Emmanuel Ohene.

Corporal Simon Agbeko walked to the house of the 29-year-old struggling to breathe.

Simon gave the patient GH¢2,500 to help with his radiotherapy, but he still needs assistance from the public.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on Ghanaians to donate to save the man from severe throat cancer.