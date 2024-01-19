Emmanuel began to notice a persistent soreness in his throat. At first, he dismissed it as a minor irritation, a consequence of the dry summer air.
29-year-old man suffering from throat cancer needs financial support for radiotherapy
A 29-year-old man called Emmanuel Ohene diagnosed with progressive dysphagia, needs financial assistance to undergo urgent radiotherapy.
However, as the discomfort lingered and intensified, he decided it was time to seek medical advice.
After a series of tests, Emmanuel received a diagnosis that sent shockwaves through his peaceful existence: throat cancer. The news hit him like a sudden storm, leaving him grappling with similar emotions.
Emmanuel, determined to face his battle head-on, began the arduous journey of chemotherapy and radiation. The treatments took a toll on his body, leaving him weakened and fatigued.
Beyond the commitment to maintaining law and order, Ghanaian policeman Corporal Simon Agbeko had a compassionate heart and helped Emmanuel Ohene.
Corporal Simon Agbeko walked to the house of the 29-year-old struggling to breathe.
Simon gave the patient GH¢2,500 to help with his radiotherapy, but he still needs assistance from the public.
He called on Ghanaians to donate to save the man from severe throat cancer.
One can donate to save Emmanuel Ohene on MTN number, 0533775286
