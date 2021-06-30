3 armed robbers admit killing Mfansteman MP – Police

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, has revealed that three armed robbers during investigations into the murder of the late Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford have confessed to taking part in the crime.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, he said the robbers have been tried and jailed 20 years each for the robbery incident but are yet to be arraigned and tried for the murder of the late Mfantseman MP.

According to him, one of the armed robbers of Fulani extraction was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, three others are on the run.

The late MP had filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary seat again and subsequently went on a campaign tour.

While returning home on October 9, last year, at around 1 a.m., his car was caught up in a robbery spree.

The robbers had mounted barriers at Abeadze-Dominase and Duadze on the Mankesim-Assufosu highway and they were robbing commuters of their mobile phones and other valuables.

The robbers allegedly fired gunshots at the MP's vehicle, bursting the tires and making the vehicle ran into a ditch.

The robbers surrounded the passengers and demanded their valuables, while pointing a gun at one of them, asking whether he was the MP.

The robbers allegedly pounced on him and collected his Samsung Galaxy 850 mobile phone and demanded money from him.

Earlier, the accused persons, Alhassan Abubakar, Naziru Fudailu Nash, popularly called SP, Alhassan Mahama Yahaya, Amadu Yakubu, Haruna Osumanu, Adam Alhassan, Fuseini Osman, and Fred Tetteh pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to robbery and robbery when they appeared before the Accra Circuit court last year.

