3 armed robbers admit killing Mfansteman MP – Police

According to him, one of the armed robbers of Fulani extraction was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, three others are on the run.

The late MP had filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary seat again and subsequently went on a campaign tour.

While returning home on October 9, last year, at around 1 a.m., his car was caught up in a robbery spree.

The robbers had mounted barriers at Abeadze-Dominase and Duadze on the Mankesim-Assufosu highway and they were robbing commuters of their mobile phones and other valuables.

The robbers allegedly fired gunshots at the MP's vehicle, bursting the tires and making the vehicle ran into a ditch.

The robbers surrounded the passengers and demanded their valuables, while pointing a gun at one of them, asking whether he was the MP.

The robbers allegedly pounced on him and collected his Samsung Galaxy 850 mobile phone and demanded money from him.