3 more people die in renewed clashes in Bawku

"Unfortunately, we even had additional killings last night...they hit the three of them mercilessly. The assemblyman tried to intervene, but they refused to listen and they beat these boys and finally shot the three of them."

He said another victim who was with the deceased individuals before the shooting at the time was able to flee.

"I am so scandalized by what the soldiers have done, and the youth are grieving. This is very dastardly," he added.

Meanwhile, Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu residents in Bawku to stay calm.

"My condolences to the family and those who have lost their loved ones. It is not easy for someone to lose his or her loved one, but what I am saying is that as politicians, we should be very careful what comes out of our mouths so it does not tear this problem to the highest level," he said on Joy News.

Pulse Ghana

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the Upper East Regional town.

Reports suggest that the shooting occurred around noon when unknown gunmen opened fire at tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre.

