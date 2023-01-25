Here are the pastors who have resigned from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees

They cited reasons for stepping down from the board.

Work on the National Cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractors RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

The site for the edifice, which is a 14.5-acre land next to the Parliament House of Ghana has come to a halt after the government spent about GH¢200 million on the project.

Pastor Mensa Otabil resigns

In 2022, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that Pastor Mensa Otabil resigned as a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

He said Otabil was no longer a member of the body tasked with building the Cathedral, citing 'illegality happening' as the reason for his resignation.

He said "There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them."

In an interview on Joy News, the NDC MP stated that "The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well."

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills resigns

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills resigned from the Board in August 2022.

He gave reasons why he is no longer a member of the Board of Trustees of the project.

The man of God's resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and copied to about 14 people including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed disappointment at the leadership of the edifice for ignoring concerns he raised in several letters he wrote to them with the recent one being in June 2022 through the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference.

He said "I feel that the treatment of the issues I have raised in my several letters has been unfortunate. My letters have been ignored in the past; not attended to for years, and at best addressed flippantly.

"You may recall I have spoken passionately and written extensively about the costs, the design, the location, the fundraising, the mobilization of the churches, and the role of the trustees. These, if heeded, would have made our project more achievable. Generally speaking, my inputs, my opinions, and my letters have been trivialized and set aside."

He indicated that the role of the state and the church in the national project is, however, unclear.

Prof. Omenyo steps down due to ill health

The immediate past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Cephas Omenyo from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees has also stepped down.

According to the Presbyterian Church, Prof. Omenyo resigned long ago due to ill health.

How National Cathedral started

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy laid the foundation stone for the National Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to start the construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana is pleased to announce the appointment of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah as the New Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Announcing the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction that in Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a suitable and worthy replacement has been found for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah in his acceptance speech expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as Trustees and his gratitude for the honour done to him by the President. He expressed the hope that, collectively, he and the team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.