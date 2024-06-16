30 days is too long to bring perpetrators of abandoned patient in bush to justice - Mary Addah

Her comments follow an instruction from the Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, for the committee formed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to investigate the alleged abandonment to submit its findings within 30 days. The committee includes the Deputy Director-General of GHS, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon from Ridge Hospital, representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Social Welfare Department, and a senior Nurse Manager.

Their task is to determine the full circumstances of the case and recommend appropriate actions.

Speaking on Joy TV's Newsfile, Addah argued that the evidence and accounts already available should expedite the investigation process. "In this case, 30 days to what? Everything attests to what has been done. There is evidence to show that wrong has been done and certainly, those who have done the wrong are known. So why do we need 30 days to establish these facts which have already been established?" she questioned.

The investigation aims to establish the patient’s identity and background, review the events leading to the patient’s admission to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, and examine the diagnosis and management at the hospital.