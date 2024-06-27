30,000 Ghanaians to lose jobs as plastic manufacturers threaten shutdown over 5% tax

The tax, which was announced by the Ministry of Finance as part of the new fiscal policy, is aimed at curbing plastic pollution and generating additional revenue for environmental initiatives.

However, industry stakeholders argue that the measure will have adverse effects on their businesses and the economy at large.

The President of the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association, Ebo Botwe, stressed the urgency for the government to reconsider its position as he called for renewed engagement with all stakeholders to prevent the potential economic fallout from this planned production shutdown.

He said over 30,000 workers in the plastic manufacturing sector may face layoffs.

He stated, "Let's defer the implementation of this tax. The timing is not right, especially when businesses are already suffering from the effects of the exchange rate. We have been burdened with numerous taxes, and imposing another one now shows a disregard for the growth of businesses.

"Many companies are relocating from Ghana due to the high cost of doing business, and we are losing our competitiveness. Most imports now avoid the Tema port, opting for Eastern and Western corridors instead. What will be achieved by raising taxes and driving prices up?"