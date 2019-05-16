COP Addo-Danquah has been in the news in recent weeks following her poor handling of the missing Takoradi girls case.

Three groups – Alliance for Good Governance, Democratic Forum and Fali Foundation – have all called for the CID boss to be relieved from her position, describing her as incompetent.

A fourth group, Liberty & Policy Innovation (ILAPI-Ghana), has taken the campaign to remove the CID boss from office further.

The group has started soliciting signatures from Ghanaians to petition President Akufo-Addo sack COP Addo-Danquah.

An online petition at change.com had garnered 53 individual signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

The group intends to present the petition to President Akufo-Addo when the target of 100 signatures is achieved.

Convener for ILAPI-Ghana, Peter Bismark Kwofie said: “We never expected to hear such unmeasured security communication from her at a time when the families and the public are disturbed about the whereabouts of the kidnapped children. She must apologise and resign.

“Security integrity is very important in building trust between the public and the security services. COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah can’t joke with sensitive security issues of the state.

‘She and her men are clearly complicit in maintaining the expectations of perfect results while knowing full well that such outcomes are simply impossible. Her presence in that high office is a clear indication that the Ghana Police Service is facing a crisis of institutional integrity,” he added.

COP Addo-Danquah has come in for strong criticism from a section of Ghanaians over her handling of the case regarding the missing girls.

Last month, the CID boss boldly stated that the police had discovered the location of the kidnapped girls and will soon return them to their families.

However, she has since backtracked on her statement, claiming she was misunderstood when she announced that the three kidnapped Takoradi girls had been found.

Three teenagers, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie are all yet to be found since going missing last year.