He said that a DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Blessing Bentum have .

He added that the families of the four girls have been informed by the Police.

The Police added that further investigations revealed that the girls were victims of a “serial kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”

He was however confident that the arrest of the suspects behind the kidnapping and murders has effectively thwarted the possibility of further kidnappings and murders.