Some family members have questioned the authenticity of the report since the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Boanuah announced it a few weeks ago.

According to Dr Ernest Adjei, he stands by the quality of work done by him and his colleagues in establishing that the remains were those of the girls.

“When the remains came in, one was separate with three mixed up which we had to re-arrange and sort them out,” he said.

“At the end of the day, what we sought to do was to look at the bones and establish the age range, the height, the stature and sexes which comes with some techniques and we realised all four were females.

“We found out the youngest of the skeletal remains was between 15 and 16 with the oldest between 21 and 22.”

Missing Takoradi girls

To Dr Adjei, he was convinced the remains were those of the Takoradi girls even before the DNA results were released.

“I was depressed when we discovered the skeletal remains were feminine adding that to the age range. I was sad because I was hoping we will get to the point where we will say those were not the remains of the missing girls,” he said.

