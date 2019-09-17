He said calls for her sack are misplaced as she is not to blame for the unfortunate deaths of the 4 kidnapped Takoradi girls.

Rev. Owusu Bempah wants Ghanaians to stop accusing the CID boss and the government and take out politics from the death of the girls.

“We should stop accusing madam Tiwaa over the death of the girls. It is very sad to hear the death of the girls but madam Tiwaa was only acting upon the information she got at that time. She didn’t kill the girls and so why do you blame her for that. We need to stop playing politics with the issue and leave Akufo-Addo out of the matter,” he said.

In a trending hashtag #TiwaaMustGo on Twitter, they are calling on the President to relieve her of her duties for her lackadaisical attitude during the kidnapping of the girls.

Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, CID boss

Yesterday, the acting IGP, James Oppong Boanuah, confirmed that the girls are dead.

He said that a DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.